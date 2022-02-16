Kareena is the hottest mom as she drops Taimur Ali Khan off at school in hoodie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those rare celebs whose fashion sense becomes a hit even in basic attire. The mom of two often steps out of the house in stunning outfits that are affordable and, many times, easy to pull off. With her fashion sense that has evolved over the years, Kareena loves to ace chic styles that are elegant.

On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in the city to drop off her son Taimur Ali Khan at school. The doting mom was papped in a simple black hoodie with biker shorts and bulky white shoes. She opted for a sleek hairdo and went out sans makeup. Taimur, on the other hand, had a blue t-shirt with shorts and his school ID hung around his neck.

With schools open and no online classes anymore, Taimur was seen in a mask carrying his backpack that his mom handed over to him after getting down from the car.

If you love Kareena’s fuss-free look, then you can also try this out for a regular outing since her hoodie is quite affordable. The black sweatshirt is from the brand Zara and comes in all kinds of shades including white, blue and grey. It costs Rs 1,990.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kareena shared a throwback photo of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor on the occasion of her dad’s 75th birthday. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, will play one of the leads in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starring Aamir Khan is loosely based on Forrest Gump and is set to hit the screens on Baisakhi, April 14, 2022.