Female influencer gets vocal regarding Ahad Raza’s arrogant nature

A digital creator known as Rida Amjad residing in the city of Lahore has taken to her Instagram handle and shared her experience of meeting two renowned public figures at an event, them being actor Ahad Raza Mir and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry. Writing a note intending to express her anger over Pakistani celebrities being accustomed to so much arrogance, Rida shed light on her sitting at the same table as Ahad and Shahveer and as she tried to converse with the duo, the men chose to indirectly insult the influencer at her audacity of trying to get too friendly, maybe? Rida declared in the note that sitting at the same table as the public figures might have been the worst decision. In conclusion, Rida wrote: “God these so-called celebrities are full of arrogance, unable to give respect to anyone.” Rida Amjad is considerably well known in the world of social media, having acquired a sum of 44.8K followers on Instagram.













