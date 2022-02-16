Relief package for middle, salaried class on cards: Train

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will announce a relief package for the middle, lower-middle and salaried class within 15 days to help them cope with skyrocketing inflation. While addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Raast Digital Payment System,’ on Tuesday, the finance minister said that the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the middle, lower-middle and salaried class due to inflation and wants to ease them.

Talking about digitisation, the federal minister said that the government with public-private coordination is ready to introduce digitalisation of transactions to pace up the e-commerce drive in the country. “I consulted with all stakeholders including the relevant players of the e-commerce industry and also got feedback from freelancers to resolve the issues faced by the e-commerce sector including the money channel and provide them with a banking channel to ease their e-trading,” the minister said.”

He said that after the implementation of digitisation through ‘Raast Digital Payment System’ the country’s exports in information technology and commerce would increase. He said that Raast system would improve overall efficiency that would reduce cash circulation and resultantly improve deposits held by the banks and ultimately would lead to increase saving rates from current 15 percent to 28-30 percent. He said that commonly the cash settlements were being made through cheques, which is time-taking, but with the help of Raast digital payment system, the transfers can be made within seconds now.