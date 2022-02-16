LCCI welcomes PM’s concerns over the dearth of dams

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concern, voiced over losses caused by a dearth of dams, and urged the government to allocate adequate funds for the construction of much-needed reservoirs in the Federal Budget 2022-23. LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan told the media that new dams were direly needed for Pakistan as it would not only help generate cheap and sufficient electricity but also avert the threat of food security.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that water shortage was one of the biggest reasons for electricity shortage on the one hand while raising food security challenges on the other. He said that policy corridors would have to understand that economic growth lies in the construction of water reservoirs which were a cheap source of electricity. The government would have to create a consensus for the early construction of water reservoirs.

The LCCI acting president said that rising population graph could give birth to severe food security challenges in near future; therefore, government had to build water reservoirs including the Kalabagh dam at any cost as it would bring a huge part of the land under cultivation which was currently lying unused due to lack of water. Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that everyone knew that the existing dams were constantly silting up leaving ever decreasing capacity to store water. The construction of new dams was desperately needed to store adequate water. According to a conservative estimate, over 30 million acre-feet of water is being wasted into the sea because the country has no big water reservoirs to store it.