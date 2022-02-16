Motorbike, three-wheeler sales decrease 1.94pc in 7 months

The sales of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country have witnessed a decrease of 1.94 percent during the first seven months of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the months under review, as many as 1091,795 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in July-January (2021-22) against the sales of 1113,435 units in July- January (2020-21), showing a decline of 1.94 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sales of Honda motorcycles went up by 9.10 percent from 732,041 units last year to 798,657 units during the period under review whereas the sales of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 67.48 percent from 12,682 units to 21,240 units. Similarly, the sales of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 12,654 units to 14,038 units witnessing an increase of 10.93 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 29.56 percent from 89,855 units to 63,286 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 26.83 percent from 230,370 units to 168,546 units. Meanwhile, the sales of Road Prince three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 11.40 percent from 6,030 units last year to 5,342 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also dipped by 7.08 percent from 9,028 units to 8,388 units.

The sales of Qingqi three-wheelers have shown a decrease of 27.58 percent by going down from 11,553 units to 8,366 units whereas the sales of United Auto three-wheelers also decreased by 57.37 percent from 4,465 units to 1,903 units, the data revealed.