Punjab PDWP approves 6 development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs35,176.558 million. The schemes were approved in the 62nd PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2021-22, with Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair. The approved development schemes included the establishment of the University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore with Rs8,386.093 million, the establishment of Emergency and Trauma Centre at Jinnah Hospital Lahore with Rs7,751.464 million, the establishment of Mother and Child Care Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, with Rs9,000.304 million, dualization of Dina-Mangla road, length 12.83-km, District Jhelum with Rs1,570.428 million, dualization of Sialkot-Pasrur road (length 27.35-km), District Sialkot with Rs5,072.389 million and development of signal-free corridor from main boulevard gulberg (centre point) to walton road (defence morr) with Rs3,395.880 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning and development board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.













