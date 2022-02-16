E-banking transactions remained $500b in 2020-21: SBP chief

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that banks are giving loans to such people who were earlier even not allowed to enter banks. The central bank governor said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first instant payment system ‘Raast’, developed by the SBP on Tuesday.

He said under the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ banks approved loans up to Rs131 billion. In the banking system, the rich were provided every kind of facility and the poor faced difficulties, but now banks were providing loans to common men too, he maintained.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to improve the banking system through inclusiveness. His vision is that the banking system should be available to people of every status,” he said.

Baqir said that owing to the revolutionary initiatives introduced by the central bank, the e-banking transactions were recorded at around $500 billion during the last fiscal year (2020-21). He said that e-banking transactions were considerably more than the country’s total gross domestic product (GDP) which currently stands at $370 billion.

He said the e-banking transactions are showing growth of around 30 percent annually. “If it is $500 billion now, you can imagine at which pace we are digitising,” he remarked.

Baqir said that Raast digital platform, the person-to-person transaction system, was made by SBP under the Prime Minister’s vision to ensure outreach of the banking system to all citizens of the country. Rasst is part of the national payment strategy which was launched by SBP in November 2019. The World Bank President had launched it and helped in developing this strategy.

He said it is a technologically advanced system and is currently executed only in a few countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Australia, United Kingdom and partially in the United States.

He said that there are around 190 million mobile subscribers in the country whereas only 80 million people have bank accounts, meaning that there were over 100 million people who have mobile phones but do not possess bank accounts. So there is a huge potential for enhancing financial inclusion, he said and expressed the hope that Raast programme would bridge this gap.

The SBP governor said that Raast is different from other programmes as it would facilitate free-cost transactions within seconds. He expressed the hope that people would like the new system and benefit from it.

He said that the SBP has taken many initiatives for pacing up the process of digitization. The Point of Sales (POS) machines also witnessed growth of 50 percent and are expected to grow at a fast pace. He said that the state bank would give 5 licences for establishing digital banks to cater to the needs of common people and facilitate them to open bank accounts remotely.