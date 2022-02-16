Rs39b loans approved under KJP to empower youth: Dar

S pecial Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that loans worth Rs39 billion have so far been approved under Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to economically empower the youth. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the special assistant said that 25,700 youth have qualified for the loan scheme. He said interest free loans of up to Rs500,000 are also being given to the youth under Kamyab Pakistan Programme. The special assistant said under Kamyab Jawan Programme, 2,000 tractors worth Rs2.5 billion have also been handed over to the young agricultural entrepreneurs. He said more tractors will also be given to the youth as part of efforts to enhance agriculture productivity. The tractor distribution scheme would be expanded to 10,000 tractors in the first phase, he added. Dar said that under the Kamyab Jawan Skills for All initiative, 60,000 scholarships are being offered in the third badge, while one hundred thousand scholarships have already been provided. He said that the Sports and Talent Hunt Drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taken to each nook and corner of the country. He said the aim is to engage the youth in healthy activities. Pakistan’s target was to participate at the Commonwealth Games and bring laurels for the nation whereas three sports talent hunt drives would be initiated to select best athletes of hockey, wrestling and weight lifting that would be trained to participate at global foras, he added.













