Japan’s GDP rebounded before Omicron wave hit

Japan’s economy rebounded in the last part of 2021, as virus cases slowed and restrictions were eased, spurring demand before the Omicron wave hit the country, data showed on Tuesday.

The world’s third-largest economy grew 1.3 percent in the three months to December, rebounding from a revised contraction of 0.7 percent in the previous three months, as virus cases surged. The quarter-on-quarter figure released by Japan’s cabinet office Tuesday was slightly lower than market expectations of 1.5 percent and was driven by a sharp recovery in spending after the lifting of emergency virus restrictions in October.

The data also showed the economy grew 1.7 percent in real terms in 2021, the first annual expansion for the economy in three years. After a spike in virus cases in the summer of 2021, when Japan hosted the Olympics with virtually no spectators, the government lifted restrictions in October, prompting private consumption to grow 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. That growth is unlikely to have lasted, however, with a wave of Omicron cases spurring new restrictions in January. The restrictions, which mainly target nightlife and are far less strict than a blanket lockdown, will be in place until early March. Japan is facing “more damage than expected from the Omicron variant,” said Masamichi Adachi, UBS Securities Chief Economist for Japan.

“Self-restraint by consumers has been greater than expected and the pace of booster vaccinations is very slow,” he said ahead of the release of the latest data. “While the damage from Omicron appears to be less severe than feared for the global economy, Japan may be an exception,” Adachi told AFP.