Fateh Sher Khan Memorial Cricket Cup from March 2

LAHORE: Lahore city’s top notch club teams will feature in Colonel Fateh Sher Khan Memorial Twenty20 Cup, commencing from March 2 here at Model Town Green Club Ground. “The event is being organised in the memory of my late father, who served Pakistan Army with pride and distinction,” said Nabeel Ahmad, the chief patron and sponsor of the event on Wednesday. In all 20 teams will showcase their talent in the event. The participating teams are: Model Town Greens Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Cricket Center Club, Aligarh Cricket Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Club, Pindi Gymkhana Club, Township Whites Club. P&T Gymkhana Club, Anwar Sports Club, Khurram Gymkhana Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Club, Lahore Gymkhana Club, Punjab Club, Youngster B Club, Golden Star Club, Muslimabad Gymkhana Club, Apollo Club, Shining Cricket Club and YuSlim Club. Model Town Green Cricket Club is organising it and Pakistan Cricket Board has granted NOC for holding the event. The tournament will be played on league basis and offers handsome cash prizes with the winning team getting Rs.200,000 and runners-up pocketing Rs.100,000.













