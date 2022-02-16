OCA signs partnership with Bornan

LAHORE: The Olympic Council of Asia is delighted to welcome on board Bornan Sports Technologies as the Information and Technology solutions provider for the OCA. Bornan will be the exclusive IT and Digital partner of the OCA and will be working with the OCA on all forthcoming OCA events such as the Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya in 2026 and all future Asian Games. Bornan will be providing the OCA and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Asian Games a comprehensive IT and Digital Platform solution for the Asian Games, which will include the Games Management System, Result Management system, OCA channel, Online store and virtual TV graphics overlay among others. Husain Al Musallam, Director General of the OCA, welcomed Bornan Sports Technologies on board and stated that this strategic decision has been taken to standardize the IT Solutions across all the Asian Games and provide a comprehensive IT Solutions to the LOC. The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25, 2022.













