Govt relaxes Covid curbs in cities with under 10% positivity

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday in view of improved disease trends, eased out existing NPIs for cities with less than 10% positivity of Covid-19 cases.

However, the following cities Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar, where positivity is still over 10% (3 days rolling average) the existing restrictions will continue to be enforced. Furthermore, the cities/districts where positivity is above 10% (3 days rolling average), all type of indoor gatherings are banned, however, outdoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated individuals.

Similarly, the indoor weddings are banned, while outdoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests. The indoor dining is banned while outdoor dining is allowed for fully vaccinated and takeaways allowed 24/7. NCOC has also directed that indoor Gyms, shrines, cinemas, amusement parks are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only in cities with more than 10% positivity.

The NCOC has banned the contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi & Wrestling) in these cities. As per NCOC directions for education sector, 50% attendance with staggered days is allowed for under 12 yrs, while 100% attendance is allowed for fully vaccinated above 12 yrs students.

The forum said that the review of NPIs will be carried out on 21 February 22.

The NPIs are effective from 16 to 21 February, 2022. Hence, the cities/districts with positivity up to 10% (3 days rolling average) the indoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated individuals. While, outdoor gatherings are allowed with maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated individuals.

The indoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests, and outdoor weddings are allowed with maximum limit of 500 fully vaccinated guests.