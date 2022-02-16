‘Divided’ opp no threat to government: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that if the opposition parties were on the same page, they would not have announced separate protest marches. We have no threat from the opposition who make claims every other day.

All the allies stand with the government regardless of any difference of opinion on certain matters. Political parties should give priority to national interests over personal ones. Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also attended the convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore where position hold students were awarded gold and silver medals and other prizes.

He also congratulated the position holder students. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid also attended the convocation. Governor Punjab was addressing a function on “Vision without Barriers” at Government College University Lahore on Tuesday. He was speaking to the media on the occasion of inauguration while Vice Chancellor Government College University Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Overseas Pakistani Tanveer Ahmed, Junaid Ahmad Subhani and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function at Government College University, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the efforts regarding the Center for Special Students at Government College University Lahore are very close to his heart. The progress at the institution is like a foundation stone for our future generations. Vision without barriers has adapted the Special Student Center at GC University with state-of-the-art technology to make it easier for special students to pursue their education. Overseas Pakistani Tanveer Ahmed who is working with passion in this regard is commendable. Overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters, have always stood by the country and the nation. There is no doubt that Overseas Pakistanis have played an exemplary role in the nation’s economic progress and prosperity.

Addressing the convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the provincial health department under the leadership of provincial health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has shown good performance, especially during the Corona peak for which the entire nation pays tribute to her. Medical universities have also been fulfilling their responsibility on the front line during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Providing health facilities to the people and ensuring the health of mother and child in particular is the top priority of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for which the National Health Card is a wonderful project. The development and prosperity of the poor masses is the first priority of the government.

Talking to media, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition has already carried out a long march and still there is no threat to us from the long march of PDM or PPP. The PML-Q has also made it clear that it is with the government, and the rest of the coalition is standing with the government. The government and the coalition are united but there is a clear division in the opposition. It’s not on one page on any issue, he added.