NAB approves two references, six inquiries

The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday authorized filing two references and conducting six inquiries against various personalities. The EBM chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal accorded approval of filing of two references against various personalities.

The EBM-NAB meeting approved the filing of references against the officers/officials of the Federal Board of Revenue and others. The alleged suspects have been accused of awarding illegal contract a foreign company by abusing their powers. Which inflicted $11.125 million loss to the national exchequer.

The forum okayed filing reference against Rana Muhammad Afzal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, Multan and others.The suspects were accused of alleged misconduct and bribery. The EBM has authorized conducting six inquiries against various personalities.

The EBM authorized conducting inquiry against including former minister Barjees Tahir, member National Assembly, Saleem Goraya contractor and others, management of Geo Master (PVT) Limited and others,messers Geo Master Enterprises, Messers Geo Master inter national,Limited and others.Another inquiries will be conducted against various personalities included the management of EOBI, officers of Bank of Punjab and others,Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Razzaq Qureshi, former secretaries Revenue,Stamps and Evacuee Properties , Government of Sindh and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills, Limited and others, Shabbir Ahmed,Naqibullah, Developers of Jan Town Kuchlak and inquiries against Mega City, Kuchlak and others.

The EBM authorized referring the inquiry against Pakistan Petroleum, Limited to relevant department for further proceedings as per law.

The EBM authorized closing investigation against Jan Muhammad Jamali, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Balochistan and others as per law.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases especially money laundering,fake account, asset beyond means, illegal housing societies, Modaraba and eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has convicted as many as 1,405 persons for their corruptions during the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. NAB has summoned big fish in last over four years. No one can even dare summoning these untouchables.

NAB had recovered Rs 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly during last four years.

NAB is the only organisation which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan. This is honour for NAB. NAB is focal organisation of Zahid Shah Deputy Chairman NAB,Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Masood Alam Khan, Director General, Operations Division NAB and other senior officers attended the meeting.