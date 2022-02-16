PM for beefing up pace of uplift schemes in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to beef up the pace of various ongoing development schemes in Karachi to ensure the provision of better services to people. He also directed to take all possible measures for creating job opportunities for the tech-savvy youth and promoting information technology in the country. The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq, who along with Minister for Law Dr. Farogh Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on him here.

During the meeting matters relating to various ongoing development schemes in Karachi were discussed.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about performance of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday. During the meeting political matters of the concerned constituency as well as the development schemes were discussed. Aftab Siddiqui appreciated the Prime Minister’s initiative of providing low-cost housing facilities to the country’s middle and lower segments. The Prime Minister directed him to activate PTI workers to further strengthen and organize the party at lower tiers in Karachi.