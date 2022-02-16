Police arrests 10 more suspects in Khanewal lynching case

Punjab police on Tuesday arrested 10 more suspects in the Mian Channu lynching case, in which a mob tortured and killed a mentally challenged man accused of burning pages of the Holy Quran. The suspects were arrested after investigation and identification, bringing the total number of arrests to 112. Last week, a mob in Punjab’s Khanewal district tortured and killed a man accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. As per details, the local police, in order to prevent themselves, allegedly allowed the accused to leave the police station in Mian Chunnu where the mob was present. The victim was dragged to a nearby place, tortured and killed, and his body hung from a tree, whereas the police allegedly played the role of silent spectators.













