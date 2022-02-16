Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Feb 24

An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till February 24.

The court directed Hamza’s counsel to advance arguments on the acquittal application of his client, on the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali conducted the case proceedings, while Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared in the court and got their attendance marked.

During the proceedings, Hamza’s counsel submitted that lawyers were observing strike on Tuesday and requested to adjourn the hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif requested the court to adjourn the matter for a long period of time as the National Assembly session would start from Feb 18 and he wanted to participate in it. He submitted that he wanted cross examination to take place in his presence.

However, the court remarked that those witnesses were not related to him and adjourned further hearing till Feb 24. Hamza’s counsel had advanced partial arguments on the acquittal application on the last hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in the case. He allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of a drain to benefit the mill. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing case against Shehbaz Sharif and others till Feb 24. He appeared in the court in that case also and got his attendance marked in the case. The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in these cases.