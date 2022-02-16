NDMA chief lauds 1122 for getting UN certification in disaster response

The Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan, Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz visited Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy of Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday. He met with DG Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed with him matters of mutual interest. Chairman NDMA also discussed the matter of joint training schedule/ cycle of other Urban Search & Rescue Teams of the country and coordination mechanism for deployment of UN certified Rescue Team in case of disaster inland /abroad. Akhtar Nawaz also met with Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of Emergency Services Academy the First United Nations INSARAG Certified in South Asia.

He was received by Team Leader PRT Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid along with other senior officers of Emergency Services Academy. On this occasion, Chairman NDMA said that it is Rescue 1122’s landmark to get UN Certification for disaster response. The NDMA would provide all possible support and arrange mutual training programs and exercises to enhance the capacity of different disaster response teams of the country. He also took detailed briefing about the process of urban search and rescue training, international certification and specialized purpose-built training simulators in the Academy and ongoing specialized training activities of Fire, Rescue, Medical, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue, and physical fitness training. He also visited the Medical, Fire, and Rescue Labs where he was briefed about the appropriate advanced use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

The Chairman NDMA also visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure the uniform standards of Service in all Districts of Punjab. In the Cell, he was briefed about the monitoring system which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data.