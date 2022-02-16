Shafqat directs enhancing Kamyab Jawan Program quota for AJK

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday directed the Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hasan to enhance the Kamyab Jawan Programme quota of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from two to five percent. The directions to enhance the quota were given on the request of AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai who was called on by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood to discuss education related matters. Shafqat Mahmood also directed Chairman NAVTTC to set up smart labs in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. Assuring the maximum cooperation to AJK Education minister, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that the incumbent government was enhancing the employment oppertunities with Kamyab Jawan Program as graduates having skills were succeeded to secure jobs easily as compare to graduates without skills.













