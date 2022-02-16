Turkey jails reporters in state secrets trial

Three journalists convicted of violating Turkey’s state secrets law returned to prison on Tuesday after losing an appeal against their jail sentences. The 2020 trial concerned a news report alleging that a Turkish intelligence officer was killed in Libya after Ankara provided support to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli. In September that year, the Istanbul court sentenced Aydin Keser, Ferhat Celik and Murat Agirel — who works for the Yenicag daily — to four years and eight months in jail each on charges of violating the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) law. It sentenced then OdaTV editor-in-chief Baris Pehlivan and reporter Hulya Kilinc to three years and nine months each on the same charges. Agirel and Pehlivan tweeted on Tuesday that they were returning to prison. Turkish media said Kilinc was jailed in the western province of Manisa after undergoing a health check. “A third time… We’re here, we’re going… Goodbye for now,” Pehlivan tweeted, with a selfie in front of what appeared to be Istanbul’s main Caglayan courthouse. “I am going to prison again because I called the sons who were martyred for the homeland martyrs,” Agirel tweeted. “People who cannot deny anything I have written until now think they can silence me with injustice,” he added.













