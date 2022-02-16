Another Rape

Simply calling out the man who raped two minor girls in Rawalpindi as the umpteenth perpetuation of the gender-based violence epidemic is not enough. For the incomprehensible barbarism is nothing out of the ordinary. An act of robbery soon turns into a sexual assault bonanza the moment a female gets involved. Being subjected to this demeaning form of punishment just because a group of men feel incensed or some fragile male ego gets hurt are all testament enough to the rotten ideals our honourable society is comfortably perched upon. Schools to hospitals, the safest char deewari to greenest of pastures, there are endless battlegrounds while the target remains only one: the fair sex.

Greater than ever before is the need to finally acknowledge ourselves as a patriarchal regressive state that does not blink twice before unleashing its terror upon women. Because realising the presence of a problem goes a long, long way towards its resolution. Jumping to the fore with unrealistically charged solutions like public hanging may make for headlines that reverberate far and beyond; helping score a few vote banks along the way. However, such banters do little against the highly problematic rape culture. When none other than the premier of the country believes in upholding a “tight leash” and rape being a crime of passion is easy fodder for drawing room gossip, no revolutionary evolution can be expected anytime soon. Following the reprehensible record, the crime might be discussed by some analysts here and there; only to be sidelined to some dark corners, come another political conundrum.

There can never be any justification for rape and therefore, we should stop the futile exercise of looking for one. A much better use of our time and energies could be to make an example out of every culprit with the help of extraordinary investigation and foolproof prosecution. Invoking the rule of the law wherein the sovereignty of every Pakistani, his life and livelihood alike, is considered supreme and untouchable by one and all remains the only way forward. *