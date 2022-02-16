Taliban’s Betrayals

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is creating a lot of waves in relevant circles for indicating that the Afghan Taliban regime would eventually have to be recognised ‘by everyone’. Further adding that stability should remain the long-term objective by trying to avert a larger crisis.

While it’s true that the Taliban are the de facto rulers of Afghanistan after overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani regime, they have failed to uphold their commitments with the international community when it comes to human rights and women empowerment measures.

On the diplomatic front, their interactions with regional stakeholders haven’t yet yielded much results. Although backchannel talks with the Europeans are occurring as well, the key problem remains a tainted history that led to the 9/11 Attacks.

The world hasn’t forgotten the brutalities of the past; and has good reason to fear more of the same. Indeed, the United States has its own fair share of follies but why should the Taliban be allowed to operate freely as if it doesn’t matter for the global community?

Even when it comes to Pakistan, the Kabul-based regime is largely shying away from containing terrorist activities of the Pakistani Taliban which have increased in recent months. Islamabad’s initial stance for peace talks was a grave mistake whose consequences are being witnessed.

Talks and terrorism don’t go hand in hand anywhere in the world and those who believe it have just not learnt the lessons of history.

Afghanistan must steer towards democracy rather than some theocratic authoritarian state that has no place in today’s world. The Taliban’s PR machinery might be getting some brownie points by acting holier than thou but the stark reality is the opposite.

Eventually, elections shall have to be held but it must be kept in mind that the people of Afghanistan shall continue to suffer unless humanitarian aid is amply provided. Collective efforts should be prioritised in this regard by friends and foes alike. *