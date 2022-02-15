HBL PSL 7 to hold Golden Ribbon Day for childhood cancer awareness

LAHORE: According to the drive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the continuous Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 will notice ‘Brilliant Ribbon Day’ today for the childhood cancer awareness campaign.

In the 22nd match of the continuous PSL 7, Quetta Gladiators will clash with the 2017 champions – Peshawar Zalmi and the players of the two teams will wear Golden caps and strips/ribbons to advance mindfulness against the disease.

Besides, the stumps in the Gaddafi Stadium will likewise be of golden color today, while the useful and mindfulness messages will also be broadcasted on the huge screens.

Golden lights may likewise be utilized to change the stadium into golden shade