Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee weakened by 30 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs175.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 175.47.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 176.6 and Rs 178 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 90 paiss and closed at Rs 199.43 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 198.53. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.52, whereas an increase of Rs 1.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs238.30 as compared to its last closing of Rs 237.04.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 08 paisas to close at Rs 47.85 and Rs 46.84 respectively.