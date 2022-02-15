PCB fines Imad Wasim for breaching PSL’s code of conduct

LAHORE: Karachi Kings all-rounder Imad Wasim has been fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during his side’s one-run loss against Islamabad United in the 21st match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

As indicated by an assertion gave by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Imad was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

The incident occurred in the first over of the match after Imad had Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Babar Azam at mid-off after the opener had hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in three balls. Imad conceded the offense and acknowledged the authorization proposed to be forced by Ranjan Madugalle and, accordingly, there was no requirement for a proper hearing, the assertion read. The charges were evened out by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

All first-time offenses of Level 1 breaches convey a base punishment of an official warning notice as well as implementation of a fine of up to 25 percent of the relevant match salary.