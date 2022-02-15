Pakistan Customs seizes narcotics of valuing Rs.80 million

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday confiscated the narcotics (255 Kgs Opium) of valuing Rs.80 million at (GANZ) Gwadar.

The amount of the narcotics along with the seized vehicle in the international market comes to be Rs. 80 million, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Building further on its incessant drive against smuggling, Pakistan Customs (FBR) on 13.02.2022 at about 1230 am has conducted yet another successful operation. In pursuance of credible information, the ASO team of Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has effected seizure of narcotics (255 KGs Opium) at Ganz in the wake of a long chase.

During patrolling, Customs Staff spotted a course car around Jiwani which was signaled to stop for search. However, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to take away the vehicle which was followed and intercepted at Ganz.

The driver of the vehicle taking advantage of the darkness left the vehicle and fled away from the scene. However, the thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 255 KGs of Opium. The recovered narcotics were later on shifted to Customs House, Gwadar.

This Collectorate has lodged an FIR against the unknown persons and the proceedings have been initiated. The Chief Collector of Customs (Balochistan) Mr. Muhammad Sadiq and the Collector of Customs, Gwadar Ch. Muhammad Javaid have appreciated the feat of the Customs Staff and have congratulated them on the seizure of narcotics.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero-tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.