MMBL introduces customer-friendly account opening process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has introduced a customer-friendly account opening process to provide access to its digital banking services.

In line with its strategic vision, prospective MMBL customers can just visit the bank website and go to account.mobilinkbank.com or get the MMBL Dost app, said a news release.

The digital account opening enables customers to apply for an MMBL account online, just by having an internet connection and a camera-enabled smartphone or computer.

Customers are provided convenience through friendly journeys, auto-filled forms, and real-time validation of their information e.g.Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and mobile number, etc.

Moreover, documents e.g. Live photos, ID, and Proof of Income are kept safe, keeping in mind customer security. Commenting on MMBL’s digital initiatives, President and CEOMMBL Ghazanfar Azzam said: “MMBL recognizes the rapid growth in the adoption of digital banking solutions.

Keeping this in mind, the Bank is committed to strengthening the digital on-boarding in the account opening process using KYC technology (the online process of identifying and verifying individual customers) and improving the overall customer experience.

By encouraging the application of KYC technology for secure digital on-boarding of customers, MMBL is devoted to introducing innovative digital solutions, which will increase customer convenience, especially for those living in far-flung areas.”

MMBL’s Chief Finance and Digital Officer Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “MMBL is dedicated to delivering innovative and user-friendly digital services to promote financial inclusion for all, in Pakistan.

This initiative enables customers to open an MMBL account in near real-time at their convenience, just by using their smartphone or computer.

In addition, the MMBL Dost app empowers them to fully manage their accounts on the go, from sending money to investing it. By leveraging on technology and using it as an equalizer, MMBL continues to provide convenient and secure digital banking solutions for all its customers.”

Through digital account opening, MMBL customers can currently, open three types of accounts: Aasaan Digital Account, Aasaan Digital Remittance Account, and Freelancer Digital Account.

The credit/debit limits on these are applicable as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) guidelines. MMBL will continue to add more account types, for giving more options to its customers.

The digital on boarding of customers is a testament to the fact that MMBL is continuously working towards crafting friendly digital services that enable financial inclusion and empowerment for all.

By adopting SBP’s digital regulatory framework, MMBL continues to transform the digital banking landscape and foresees a shift to digital banking as users demand a safe and secure digital experience.

Through continuous improvements in the customer journey, the Bank strives to deliver seamless and personalized digital banking solutions across Pakistan.