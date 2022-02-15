Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills occurred in Upper Dir and Kalam. Rain recorded in Upper Dir 02 mm, Kalam 01 mm while snowfall 0.5 inches occurred at Kalam 0.5. On Tuesday, lowest minimum temperature-04°C was recorded in Kalam.