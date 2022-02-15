Sindh governor, Info minister visit Sania’s residence to condole her mother’s demise

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday visited here the residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar and condoled over the demise of her mother.

They sympathized with Dr Sania over passing away of her mother and offered Fateha for the deceased.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.