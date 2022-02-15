China’s vaccine assistance “goodwill gesture”: The Diplomat

WASHINGTON: China’s vaccine assistance is “winning the diplomacy race,” which has generated favorable opinions of China in such nations as Brunei, which considered Beijing’s move “a goodwill gesture,” The Diplomat magazine has reported.

“While the distribution of vaccines to other countries may be motivated by economic and political interests,” China’s vaccine assistance “is currently winning the diplomacy race just by being able to promptly and efficiently provide vaccines to countries in need,” Riyani Sidek and Nafisa Halim, research associates at the Global Awareness & Impact Alliance, wrote in an article published by The Diplomat on Jan. 28.

Brunei is one of the countries where China has successfully exercised vaccine assistance, said the article.

China’s vaccine assistance to Brunei is “more of a boon than a bane,” it said.