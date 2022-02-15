Countrywide COVID-19 positivity ratio drops to 5.4 percent

On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 27 coronavirus deaths and 2,597 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,488,958. However, the overall death toll surged 29,828.

Moreover, a total of 48,037 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,597 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 3,804 more people were recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries stood at 1,383,725.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country is 75,403.

On the other, 560,036 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab, 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,277 in Islamabad, 35,111 in Balochistan, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir and 11,246 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,985 in Sindh, 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.