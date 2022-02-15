Madrassah student dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH: A madrassa student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck hit a rickshaw at Taunsa turn of Dera Din Panah on Monday night.

According to the rescue control room, the injured include students of a local madrassa.

The injured were identified as 12-year-old Zeeshan son of Shafiq, 20-year-old Nadeem son of Iqbal, and 14-year-old Wasim son of Akram.

The rescue team shifted the injured to THQ Hospital from where Zeeshan, a resident of Machi Bangla Kot, was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation.