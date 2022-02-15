Pakistan fully capable to meet new security challenges in region: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING: Pakistan has sufficient capacity to meet new challenges of the security situation in the region, a Chinese scholar said on Tuesday.

In previous years, the security situation in Pakistan was improving year by year, and the number of terrorist incidents and casualties decreased at a rate of about 30%yearly. However, in the past year, the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has increased to some certain extent.

This is closely related to the complexity of the regional security situation, especially the accelerated implementation of the “proxy war” by the regional power (India).

With the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the resulting complexity of the regional security situation, the regional power attempts to fish in troubled waters, undermine Pakistan’s social stability and economic development, and sabotage the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, so as to consolidate its Hindutva agenda and regional hegemony.

Under such circumstances, the Pakistani government and security forces make unremitting efforts to crack down on terrorist activities. The security situation is completely under the effective control of the Pakistani authorities, and the conspiracy of the regional power will never succeed.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement.

Prof. Cheng noted that according to a report issued by the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team on February 5, there are 3,000 to 5,500 fighters in Afghanistan and they are now reportedly working closely with the Indian intelligence agencies to attack targets in Pakistan. India not only train the elements but also provide them with arms and funds.

He further noted that the latest development is a new terrorist organization has reportedly come up with the help of Indian intelligence agencies. Their targets are not only Pakistan but also Indian minorities, including Muslims.

Therefore, it is an important task for the Pakistan government to fully expose the conspiracy of the regional power to undermine regional peace, stability, and development to the international community, and an important task for Pakistani security agencies and forces to strengthen the investigation and early warning of the activities of the regional terrorist organizations and timely uncover their terrorist ploys.

“I firmly believe that Pakistan has sufficient capacity to meet the new challenges of the security situation in the region,” he added.