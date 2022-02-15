South Korea’s ICT export logs double-digit growth in January

South Korea’s export of information and communications technology (ICT) products logged double-digit growth in the first month of this year, government data showed on Monday.

The ICT products export spiked 20.7 percent from a year earlier to 19.65 billion US dollars in January, marking the highest January figure, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import in the ICT sector went up 14.4 percent to 12.32 billion dollars last month, sending the trade surplus to 7.33 billion dollars.

The ICT export kept a double-digit increase for the 10th consecutive month since April last year amid the continued demand for locally-made semiconductors and display panels. Semiconductor export soared 24.1 percent over the year to 10.89 billion dollars in January.