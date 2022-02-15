PKR sheds 76 paisa to 175.47 against USD

Pakistani rupee depreciated by 76 paisa (-0.43 percent) against the US dollar amid surging crude oil prices on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs174.71 in the interbank market and closed at Rs175.47. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 80 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 175.50 and low offer of 174.80. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 176.30/177.30 per dollar.

The rupee shed 23 paisa last week, while it has depreciated by Rs18.04 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22. However, the local unit has appreciated by Rs1.04 during the current year 2022.

The currency dealers said that high oil prices in the international markets escalated the demand for the dollars. Oil prices were steady on Monday in see-saw trading, after hitting their highest in more than eight years. Pakistan is the net importer of crude oil to meet its domestic demand. The oil import bill of the country surged to $10.18 billion during the first half (July-December) of 2021-22 compared to $4.77 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The other factor that increased the dollar’s demand was that the market opened after two weekly holidays. According to market experts, the rupee is enduring the pressure of trade deficit and elevated demand for dollars in the interbank market due to geopolitical issues.

On the other hand, due to rising inflation in the US that climbed to its highest level in 40 years in January, the Federal Reserve has signalled that it intends to raise interest rates by 50bps at its meeting in March in an effort to dampen spending and bring down prices. This has also strengthened the dollar internationally. Moreover, surging crude oil and commodity prices globally amid Russia-Ukraine tension, which have rattled the financial and equity markets across the globe, are also keeping the rupee under pressure.