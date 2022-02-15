Banks heavily finance oil firms despite climate goals: study

European banks, while pledging to tackle carbon emissions, are heavily financing companies involved in the expansion of oil and gas production, activist group ShareAction revealed on Monday. A total 25 lenders, led by HSBC, Barclays and BNP Paribas, last year provided fossil fuel groups with a total of $55 billion (48.5 billion euros), ShareAction said in a report. The activist group urged investors to use their shareholder rights to push banks to exclude finance for oil and gas expansion. “Last year shareholders were instrumental in pushing banks to adopt or strengthen restrictions on coal finance,” noted Kelly Shields, senior officer for banking standards at ShareAction. “This year they need to replicate that success with oil and gas expansion.” Responding to the findings, HSBC said in a statement that it was committed to working with its “customers to achieve a transition towards a thriving low carbon economy”.













