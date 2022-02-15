The Bank of Punjab launches Lahore Qalandars Co-branded/Affinity Debit Card

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions with a network of 662 branches across Pakistan, signed a partnership agreement with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in January 2022 where BOP is their exclusive banking partner during the 3 years term of the agreement. As a part of the agreement, new joint products are planned to be launched that will be beneficial for both organizations and customers. BOP Lahore Qalandars Debit Card (LQDC) is first of such planned products developed under the umbrella of the partnership. BOP is also launching Credit Cards in Q2 this year to complete our Consumer Banking menu. The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions with a network of 662 branches across Pakistan, signed a partnership agreement with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in January 2022 where BOP is their exclusive banking partner during the 3 years term of the agreement. As a part of the agreement, new joint products are planned to be launched that will be beneficial for both organizations and customers. BOP Lahore Qalandars Debit Card (LQDC) is first of such planned products developed under the umbrella of the partnership. BOP is also launching Credit Cards in Q2 this year to complete our Consumer Banking menu.

A launch event was held at Pearl Continental Lahore on 14th February 2022 where the LQDC was un-veiled by the President & CEO of Bank of Punjab, Mr. Zafar Masud and CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Mr. Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, BOP President and CEO Zafar Masud said, “At The Bank of Punjab, our customer is at heart of everything we do. Since cricket is part of our culture and PSL encourages healthy activities among the youth, we have developed Lahore Qalandars Debit Card to especially cater to the needs of Cricket fans in general and Lahore Qalandars fans in particular. We continue with an objective to add value in whatever we put our hand in. LQDC is one such initiative on our part and we expect the industry will follow suit with coming out with new and unique product offering for their customers and the formation of healthy and economically important activities for the country. Cricket economy is something that we recognize and position ourselves. LQDC is a step in this direction.”

LQDC offers host of facilities to the cardholder in addition to the standard discounts offered on our Gold Cards. A combination of secure technology of Contactless and Chip & PIN coupled with a bold and attractive cricketing design, LQDC customers will enjoy following benefits: Meeting your favorite Lahore Qalandars players, purchasing PSL tickets at special discounted rates, Opportunity to win LQ players’ signed bats and balls, special discounts on LQ Merchandise purchased through LQDC, and discounts on renowned sports brands and gyms.

Existing customers of BOP can book their LQDC by visiting respective branch or registering a request at the Helpline number 042-111-267-200. New customer can open an account in the nearest BOP branch and book an LQDC.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said, “We are excited about this partnership with Bank of Punjab. Lahore Qalandars Debit Card is going to strengthen the bond of fans with Lahore Qalandars through BOP. We believe in developing the infrastructure for Cricket and expect that other franchises will follow this Co-branded/ Affinity card launch with their banking partners in future.”