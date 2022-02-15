Select Galaxy users to enjoy latest mobile experience 4 generations of One UI, Android OS upgrades

Samsung Electronics today extended its commitment to delivering the most up-to-date and more secure mobile experience possible for users by offering up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades on select Galaxy devices.

This improved standard builds upon Samsung’s previous promise to provide up to three generations of upgrades and ensures millions of Galaxy users have access to the latest features for security, productivity, better usability and more, for as long as they own their device. Available on select Galaxy S series, Z series and A series smartphones, as well as tablets, Samsung is planning to scale this effort across its various product ranges within the Galaxy ecosystem and works closely with partners to deliver Android OS upgrades through Samsung One UI. Samsung also provides up to four years of upgrades to One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest Galaxy Watch experiences.

In addition to offering extended One UI upgrades, Samsung will now provide up to five years of security updates to help protect select Galaxy devices. These updates — when paired with Samsung’s award-winning defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox — give Galaxy devices more secure end-to-end protection against potential security threats. On top of that, Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition customers will receive a one-year license for Samsung Knox Suite solutions to easily deploy and manage devices with access to a dashboard that tracks security updates and more.