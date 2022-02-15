NA body defers SOE, FRDL bills 2021 till Wednesday

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday deferred the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) bills 2021 till Wednesday, (February 16) for accommodation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Faiz Ullah, discussed various points of the Bill and decided not to approve it in hurry. Briefing the committee about the Bill, the Finance Ministry said that the bill was aimed at establishing a Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) in the finance division, which also maintained an electronic database of the financial and operational performance of the state-owned enterprises. The CMU would undertake analysis on the financial, commercial and operational performance of the SOE for which recommendations would be submitted to the federal government on the matter related to the performance. Secretary Ministry of Finance, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told the committee that under the SOE bill, 2021, the state-owned entities would maintain independent procurement policies with the approval of the federal government.













