Zimbabwe cricketer Musakanda charged with culpable homicide

HARARE: Tarisai Musakanda, the Zimbabwe batter, is reportedly expected to appear in court on charges of culpable homicide and failure to report an accident. Musakanda, who was driving his car in Harare on the night of January 16, was allegedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian, who has been identified as Gwinyai Chingoka –––- a tennis player who has represented Zimbabwe in the Davis Cup. Chingoka was 38. According to a report in The Herald, Chingoka sustained fractures on the left leg and elbow, and died in hospital on January 27. Musakanda is alleged to have stopped at the scene of the accident and driven the injured Chingoka to hospital, but that he did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours of the incident. It is alleged that Musakanda filed a police report on January 28, a day after Chingoka’s death.

The post-mortem ruled that the road accident was the cause of Chingoka’s death. This is not the first time Musakanda has been in trouble related to driving. In January 2020, he returned home from Australia after his club team, New City Cricket Club, sacked him for a drink-driving conviction. The 27-year-old Musakanda has played five Tests, 15 ODIs and 12 T20Is since his international debut in 2016. His most recent appearance for Zimbabwe was in a T20I against Bangladesh in Harare in July 2021.