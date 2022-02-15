Punjab Cup Polo Tournament commences today

LAHORE: The 14-goal Punjab Polo Cup 2022, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will swing into action at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Ground here on Tuesday (today). Eight teams will vie for the top honours in this historical event. The participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Newage Cables/Master Paints, HN Polo, Master Paints and Pebble Breaker while Pool B comprises Remounts, Diamond Paints, Barry’s and DS Polo/Rizvis. Newage Cables/Master Paints will vie against HN Polo in the opening match at 2:00 pm today Master Paints will clash against Pebble Breaker at 3:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday (Feb 20). As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings. The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak Ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top national and international polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.













