Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘super cool’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan has praised Saba Azad for her performance, whom Hrithik is rumoured to be dating.

Sussane turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Saba, performing on stage at an event in Mumbai.

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai.

Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

Meanwhile, actor Varun Mitra, who was present at the event, also shared a picture of Saba on his Instagram Stories. He credited the picture to Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik’s cousin and daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Hrithik was seen with Saba as they went on what appeared to be a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant.