Shahrukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Staff Report

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to social media with a spine-chilling trailer of his upcoming production film, Love Hostel. The new Zee5 movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in a gritty crime-thriller which revolves around the plot of honour killing. Sharing the nearly two-minute and 30 seconds long clip, SRK, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Pathan, wrote, In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent” Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25.

