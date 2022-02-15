Aamir Liaquat turns singer for Dania

Aamir Liaquat Hussain is social media’s latest obsession and the reason is Aamir Liaquat himself.

Aamir Liaquat sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday after he announced his third marriage to, according to himself, 18-year-old Dania Shah. The announcement came hours after Aamir’s former wife Syeda Tuba confirmed their divorce.

“With a heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life,” wrote Tuba. “My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had to opt to take khula from court.”

Just hours after Tuba’s post went viral, Aamir Liaquat broke the news of his marriage by posting a photo with his wife Dania. According to the post, the couple tied the knot Wednesday night. Aamir requested prayers from his followers, saying he had just passed through a “dark tunnel”.

After Aamir shared the news, some people pointed out that he had been sharing TikTok videos of Dania days before marrying her. The captions included “coming soon” and “just a few days left”.

Aamir has become a fodder for content creators, who have streamed social media with crazy memes. But it is Aamir’s own videos with Dania that have taken the internet by storm.

In a latest video, the PTI MNA is singing Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye for his wife. The couple is surrounded by Aamir’s in-laws, who are clapping along to the song. Aamir Liaquat has been added to the yearly meme calendar and will definitely make it to the biggest highlights of 2022.