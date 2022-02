The trailer for Ishrat Made in China is out and shows Mohib Mirza risking it all for money in the film. The film stars Mohib and Sanam Saeed in the lead. The cast includes Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Sara Loren and others. Ishrat Made in China has been called an “exciting, action-packed joy ride, full of humour, witty-one liners & an epic soundtrack”. It is releasing in cinemas on March 3, 2022.