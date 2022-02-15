PML-Q puts to rest PTI’s fears

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hit out at opposition parties, saying that their attempts to woo his government’s coalition partners particularly PML-Q to muster support for no-confidence motion reflects that they are in a ‘state of panic’.

“[PML-Q leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources] Moonis Elahi said we shouldn’t worry about the meetings,” the premier said, while addressing an international symposium on Pakistan’s hydropower development in Islamabad. “The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are battle-hardened and opposition leaders in a state of panic are approaching political leaders like Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, showing concern about his health,” he said. “Those who are worried have now thought of Chaudhry sahib’s health. I believe he is a politician who has skills that perhaps no one else does but to suddenly remember his health … these are the people who are worried. We have full faith in you (Elahi) and your family,” he added.

He was referring to the recent meetings of PPP and PML-N leaders with PTI government’s allies including PML-Q, MQM-P and others.

PM Imran also commended the political acumen of veteran politician Chaudhary Shujaat saying the government was not concerned about the opposition’s meetings and it has full confidence in its allies. The premier also appreciated Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, who belongs to PML-Q, saying his performance as the minister was up to the mark.

Speaking on the occasion, Elahi assured the premier that his party would remain a coalition partner of the ruling PTI. He downplayed the historic meeting with a PML-N delegation, saying, “We are political people and our job is to meet politicians. But, the most important thing to understand is that when political people make relations they honour them, as we have made with you to keep it intact”. “Please, convey to your party members ghabrana nahin hai (there’s no need to panic),” he remarked to which the premier smiled and nodded.

At the start of his speech, the prime minister lamented the “huge loss” that Pakistan has suffered because of successive governments’ negligence in building dams. If Pakistan had been generating electricity through hydropower plants – which it has great potential for – the cost of electricity would not be so high, he rued. “Electricity in Pakistan becomes more expensive with the increase in fuel prices because half of the electricity is generated through fuels,” he added.

Giving China’s example, the premier said it was the fastest progressing country because of its long-term vision. In Pakistan, however, governments only focused on what could be done within five years, in time for the next election cycle, he said, adding that he was “very proud that instead of thinking about elections, we (PTI government) planned ahead”.