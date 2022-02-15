Fazl meets PTI’s estranged leader

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen two days ago, a private TV channel reported on Monday, citing sources. The meeting between the two leaders took place after JUI chief Fazl met PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers, sources said. According to reports, some mutual friends arranged a meeting between Fazl and Tareen as the former sought help from PTI’s estranged leader regarding the current situation and future issues. However, JUI leader Akram Khan Durrani refuted the reports of the meeting, but added that Fazl and Tareen “might meet in future.” Earlier, the TV channel had reported that PTI’s disgruntled Tareen group will soon call an official meeting of its members as the preliminary round of contacts within the group has completed. Sources within the Tareen’s group said after meetings with the PML-N leaders, efforts to develop connections between the disgruntled PTI group and PML-Q leaders are underway. Some “mutual friends” are trying to bring the two groups closer and the Tareen group will launch its political activities in full spirit from next week, the sources said. Sources revealed that the Tareen group will not steer clear of the political scene. Instead, it will play its “full role in national politics and it has already started informal meetings.”













