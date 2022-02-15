One dead, several injured in Lahore clash between Muslims, Christians

At least one person was killed and several others injured, some seriously, when a fight broke out between Muslim and Christian community members in Lahore on Monday over an argument on the construction of a wall, a private TV channel reported.

Pervaiz Maseeh, a 25-year-old member of the Christian community, succumbed to his wounds after being hit by an iron rod during the clash, police officials said. His body was moved to morgue for autopsy they added.

The incident happened in the Factory Area of the provincial capital. Soon after the clash was reported, a contingent of law enforcers, including SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera, reached the site. Police sources said the cause was a local dispute and did not have a religious connection.

The two communities also came face to face a day earlier over the same issue that left brother of the deceased injured. An FIR of that incident had also been registered. However, as most of Lahore Police being busy in ensuring safe conduct of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches as top priority, they could not follow up on the matter.

According to Akhtar Bhatti, uncle of the deceased, a group of around 200 people had gathered in a street near his house in LDA quarters. They hurled abuses and chanted slogans, he said. Bhatti claimed that his nephew asked them to stop as it was a residential area. However, the suspects, who he said were also carrying fire arms, resorted to aerial firing. Few suspects captured Pervaiz before one of them hit him hard on back of his head with an iron rod, he added. The blow proved fatal leaving the victim dead in few minutes.