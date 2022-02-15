Govt to scrap curbs in cities with below 10% Covid positivity

Amid a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the federal government has decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days, a private TV channel reported.

Reports said that the government will ease the coronavirus measures from February 16 which includes resumption of regular classes and indoor dining as the infection rate has come down significantly nationwide. According to reports, “dine-in will be allowed with SOPs and children under 12 years would be allowed to start normal classes.”

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed restrictions last month when the fifth COVID-19 wave spread in the country with major cities reporting a very high positivity ratio. Earlier, schools were allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. However, for students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC had recommended 100% attendance. Pakistan witnessed a significant drop in the daily COVID-19 death count after over a 10-day hike, the NCOC data showed Monday morning. The NCOC stats suggested that 29 more people succumbed to coronavirus overnight, taking the countrywide death count to 29,801. Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio saw a slight decline as it dropped to 5.62% after the detection of 2,662 new infections, with 47,307 diagnostic tests conducted on Sunday.