Karachi’s biggest drug bust: police seizes heroine, ice worth Rs 3bn

In one of the biggest drug busts of the year, Karachi police seized late Sunday drugs worth over Rs3 billion from Sector 70-D of Surjani Town area during an intelligence-based operation. A suspect, identified as Usman, was also arrested during the raid. The raid was conducted on the direction of Excise Director Waheed Sheikh. During the operation, Heroin 304kg, Cannabis 500kg and Crystal Meth (commonly known as ice) 38kg were confiscated, said Sheikh. Addressing a press conference, Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla called it one of the ‘biggest drug busts in the history of Karachi.’ Mochko police have also arrested an ambulance driver after 25kg of drugs hidden in the secret compartment of the vehicle was discovered.













